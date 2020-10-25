Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC reduced its stake in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald's by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,576,000 after buying an additional 1,096,425 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 626.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $204,502,000 after buying an additional 964,105 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 32.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after buying an additional 743,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 209.5% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 736,269 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $135,820,000 after buying an additional 498,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.71. 2,278,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,013,701. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.39. McDonald's Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. McDonald's’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. BTIG Research lifted their price target on McDonald's from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on McDonald's from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald's from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald's from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

