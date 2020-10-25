Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 3.6% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.90. The company had a trading volume of 858,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $83.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.47. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $227.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.50.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

