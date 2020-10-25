Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Stryker by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,526,000 after purchasing an additional 136,388 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 82.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $428,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,457 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 13.0% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $290,446,000 after purchasing an additional 186,051 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Stryker by 0.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,556,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $280,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 55.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $268,460,000 after purchasing an additional 530,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $2.74 on Friday, hitting $221.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,927. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $227.39. The company has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.39 and a 200-day moving average of $193.47.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.50.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

