TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Raised to $193.00

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $190.00 to $193.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TTWO has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.57.

TTWO opened at $164.43 on Wednesday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $180.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.80.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $37,424.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,538,539.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $6,075,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

