TAKKT AG (TTK.F) (ETR:TTK) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2020

Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on TAKKT AG (TTK.F) (ETR:TTK) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of TAKKT AG (TTK.F) in a report on Friday, July 31st. Warburg Research set a €11.80 ($13.88) target price on shares of TAKKT AG (TTK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of TAKKT AG (TTK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of TAKKT AG (TTK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.83 ($15.09).

Shares of ETR TTK opened at €10.10 ($11.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $662.66 million and a PE ratio of 11.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €10.38 and a 200 day moving average of €9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.55. TAKKT AG has a one year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a one year high of €13.02 ($15.32).

TAKKT AG (TTK.F) Company Profile

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

Analyst Recommendations for TAKKT AG (TTK.F) (ETR:TTK)

