Tarbox Family Office Inc. Acquires 46 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 27.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $909,538,000 after purchasing an additional 826,536 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 114.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,125,316 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $261,928,000 after purchasing an additional 600,473 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 191.5% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 627,201 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $150,020,000 after purchasing an additional 412,001 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 111.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 478,031 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $111,176,000 after purchasing an additional 252,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $44,848,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.41.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,023,091.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total value of $52,901.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADSK traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.42. The stock had a trading volume of 640,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,499. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. The stock has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 156.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $268.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.19.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

