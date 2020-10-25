Tarbox Family Office Inc. Buys 75 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 241,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Target by 1,078.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,392 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Target by 39.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 278,582 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,410,000 after buying an additional 78,910 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $210,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.21.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 157,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,124,422 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $160.23. 1,817,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.43 and its 200-day moving average is $130.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $167.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

