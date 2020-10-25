Tarbox Family Office Inc. Cuts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,929,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $893,868,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $826,942,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $694,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $62.57. 5,864,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,801,579. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.88.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. 140166 raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

