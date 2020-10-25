Tarbox Family Office Inc. Grows Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 104,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 17.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 34.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 955,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,836,000 after buying an additional 244,949 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $7,169,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $168.59. 2,857,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,484. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $171.26. The company has a market cap of $91.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cfra raised Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.37.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

