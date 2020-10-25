Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $283,000 Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. cut its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,088,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,564,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,917,680,000 after acquiring an additional 832,837 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in IQVIA by 984.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 459,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,253,000 after acquiring an additional 417,488 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in IQVIA by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 841,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,316,000 after acquiring an additional 401,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,763,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,199,000 after acquiring an additional 379,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.78.

IQV traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.47. 760,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,524. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.03, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.43 and a 200 day moving average of $148.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $176.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total value of $464,479,395.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $11,173,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 721,155 shares in the company, valued at $116,581,917.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,103,371 shares of company stock worth $494,977,443 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

