Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,752 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 34,302,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,287,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,087 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 84,338.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 7.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,493,913 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $640,435,000 after buying an additional 229,000 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the second quarter worth $504,079,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $460,724,000 after buying an additional 79,527 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.82.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.36. 10,024,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,466,744. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.82. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $375.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a PE ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.37.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

