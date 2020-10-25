Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $40,000 Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK traded down $2.74 on Friday, hitting $221.90. 858,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.39 and its 200 day moving average is $193.47. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $227.39. The company has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.50.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

