Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $739,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. cut its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 198.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.83. 608,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,018. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $49.12 and a 12-month high of $81.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.64.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.