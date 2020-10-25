Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $77,000 Stock Holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lessened its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Corteva by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Corteva by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D grew its stake in Corteva by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.17. 3,552,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,898,029. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.28.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,677.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $50,652.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,010 shares of company stock valued at $227,172 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

