Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $95,000 Stake in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 68.8% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4,297.5% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,847. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.63. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.14 million. Equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 91.34%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GBDC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golub Capital BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 77,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.57 per share, with a total value of $976,689.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,139.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Golub bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $560,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,093.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 738,151 shares of company stock valued at $9,416,423. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

