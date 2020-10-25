Tarbox Family Office Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Bank of America by 99.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $2,637,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 117,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 29.0% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 32.3% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 90,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 16,424,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,798,144.52. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 51,189,383 shares of company stock worth $1,256,929,302. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.90. 51,007,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,799,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $215.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

