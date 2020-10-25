Tarbox Family Office Inc. Lowers Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 82.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.09. 38,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,176. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.64.

