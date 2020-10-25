Tarbox Family Office Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $2,264,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,843,073,888.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,367 shares of company stock worth $51,686,708. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MA traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $329.61. 2,945,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,852,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.94. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.81.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

