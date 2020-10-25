Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 164 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $44,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 183.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.04. 2,110,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,746,409. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.15 and its 200-day moving average is $197.43. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.62.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

