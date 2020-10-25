Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 218 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 27,185 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,068,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 195,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Truist Securiti dropped their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BofA Securities upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.04.

Chevron stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,727,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,155,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.43. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $122.94. The company has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,376.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

