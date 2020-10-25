Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 482 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.3% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,551,162,000 after buying an additional 830,299 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,955,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,038,000 after buying an additional 3,924,241 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 54,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 28,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,992,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,809,482. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $212.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.49.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.81.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

