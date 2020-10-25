Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 4,970 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lowered its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. owned 0.07% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,675,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,811. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $34.07 and a 12-month high of $55.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.02.

