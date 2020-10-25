Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 73 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. trimmed its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 16.3% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $310.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,489,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,172. The company has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.44.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,529,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.79.

Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

