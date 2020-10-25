Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ERIC. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of ERIC opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.44. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

