The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (BK) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 27th

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th.

The Bank of New York Mellon has raised its dividend by 63.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. The Bank of New York Mellon has a dividend payout ratio of 32.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.61. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

