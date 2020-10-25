The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,183 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 4.6% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $25,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,239,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 392,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,554,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.0% during the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,924.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 372,000 shares of company stock valued at $51,009,517. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,278,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,656,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $145.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.65. The company has a market capitalization of $354.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.