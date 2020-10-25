The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,000 shares of company stock worth $51,009,517 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,278,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,656,648. The stock has a market cap of $354.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $145.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.65.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

