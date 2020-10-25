The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.50.

NYSE:PG opened at $142.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $354.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $145.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.65.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $10,491,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,000 shares of company stock valued at $51,009,517. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 58.3% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 16.0% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 45.5% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

