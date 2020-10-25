The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Decreased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,595 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757,398 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152,731 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,013,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581,961 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $613,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $128.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,439,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,034,932. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

