TigerCash (TCH) Price Hits $0.0058

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One TigerCash token can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a market cap of $324,798.26 and approximately $2.32 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.29 or 0.01079945 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 62% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash Token Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

