Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Raised to C$88.50

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$76.00 to C$88.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TIH. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$77.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$78.56.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

TIH stock opened at C$87.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion and a PE ratio of 27.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$78.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$70.91. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$52.36 and a 12-month high of C$89.28.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$849.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$879.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 3.6900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Randolph Jewer sold 10,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total value of C$745,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.00, for a total value of C$125,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,261,326. Insiders sold a total of 59,605 shares of company stock valued at $4,400,661 in the last three months.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.