Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 34.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,393. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $141.87. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.80.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. William Blair raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.57.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.