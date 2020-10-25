Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Travelers Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Travelers Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Travelers Companies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Travelers Companies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.57.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $125.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.83 and a 200-day moving average of $110.80. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $141.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 34.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19.3% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.