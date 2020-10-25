TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) PT Raised to $21.00

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.71.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.60. TRI Pointe Group has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $826.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.38 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other TRI Pointe Group news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of TRI Pointe Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,958,513.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of TRI Pointe Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $212,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,695,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,477,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,033,000 after acquiring an additional 83,220 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,363,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,688,000 after acquiring an additional 645,497 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,829 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,132,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,704,000 after acquiring an additional 71,070 shares during the period.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

