Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Downgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2020

ValuEngine cut shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trinseo from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Trinseo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Trinseo from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trinseo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.57.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $50.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.87.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($2.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.54) by ($0.41). Trinseo had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $569.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trinseo will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.12%.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $136,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. State Street Corp increased its stake in Trinseo by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,890,000 after acquiring an additional 184,599 shares during the period. Towle & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,007,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,318,000 after purchasing an additional 133,611 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 254,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 122,850 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,674,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 197,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 98,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

