Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.42.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.48. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $46.66.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 13.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch acquired 7,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

