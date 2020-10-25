Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TGI. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.33.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $29.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.46. The company has a market capitalization of $405.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.61.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $495.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.84 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 31.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 173,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 41,576 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 42,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 404,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.