Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.68.
TFC opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average is $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.
In related news, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 54,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 86,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 24,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.
