Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.68.

TFC opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average is $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 54,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 86,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 24,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

