Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives $42.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

TWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 96,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $6,088,355.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,389 shares in the company, valued at $44,117,458.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 3,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $210,138.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,208,126.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,513 shares of company stock worth $17,762,212. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 212.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 180,909 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 86,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.97. 581,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,346. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a current ratio of 10.98. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $100.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.42.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 199.98% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 million. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

