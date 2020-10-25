Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $85.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $100.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.55.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 199.98% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%. The business had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Paula Green sold 26,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $1,710,229.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,043.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 96,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $6,088,355.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,117,458.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,513 shares of company stock worth $17,762,212. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $14,223,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 306,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 40,645 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 976,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,258,000 after purchasing an additional 171,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,658,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,845 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

