UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

WWW has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley Securities boosted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.83.

NYSE:WWW opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.61 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 11,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $282,964.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,780.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $47,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at $356,637.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,756 shares of company stock worth $464,947 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 261,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,583 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,302,000 after purchasing an additional 24,539 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 45,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

