Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,331 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,530,542. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $188.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,897,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,674. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $210.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.92. The firm has a market cap of $127.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

