United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 132,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 429,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,134,000 after buying an additional 60,070 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,899.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after buying an additional 115,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Standpoint Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.71.

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.90. 2,763,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,596. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a market cap of $148.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

