UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 574 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,427,000 after buying an additional 212,240 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 22.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 484,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $120,747,000 after purchasing an additional 89,211 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 78.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,021,648 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,779,000 after purchasing an additional 450,247 shares during the period. AXA lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 782,262 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $195,080,000 after purchasing an additional 92,803 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $4.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $330.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,349,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,790. The firm has a market cap of $314.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $335.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. Argus downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $335.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.68.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,336 shares of company stock worth $11,893,276. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

