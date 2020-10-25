US Capital Advisors Downgrades Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) to Hold

US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PE. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Parsley Energy stock opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. Parsley Energy has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.18 million. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parsley Energy will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $3,438,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,310,686 shares in the company, valued at $106,700,461.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 630,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,200 over the last three months. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 62,706 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Parsley Energy by 53.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy during the third quarter valued at $468,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Parsley Energy during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 570,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.