US Gold’s (USAU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) in a research note released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th.

NASDAQ USAU opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. US Gold has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84.

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that US Gold will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About US Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

