ValuEngine Downgrades QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

QEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QEP Resources from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on QEP Resources to $1.00 and gave the company a sector underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QEP Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on QEP Resources from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.03.

QEP stock opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $231.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 4.88. QEP Resources has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.73 million. QEP Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 0.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QEP Resources will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 70.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 112,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 46,360 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 52.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 26,624 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in QEP Resources by 532.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 919,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 773,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in QEP Resources by 27.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,330,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 505,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in QEP Resources by 141.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,174,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

