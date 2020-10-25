ValuEngine Downgrades QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
QEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QEP Resources from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on QEP Resources to $1.00 and gave the company a sector underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QEP Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on QEP Resources from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.03.
QEP stock opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $231.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 4.88. QEP Resources has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 70.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 112,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 46,360 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 52.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 26,624 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in QEP Resources by 532.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 919,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 773,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in QEP Resources by 27.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,330,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 505,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in QEP Resources by 141.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,174,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About QEP Resources
QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.
