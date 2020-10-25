ValuEngine Lowers ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ANIP. Raymond James reduced their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.25.

ANIP stock opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.37 million, a P/E ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $32.19. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.87.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $48.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Patrick D. Walsh acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $307,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 77.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,602 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company offers pharmaceuticals for the treatment of breast cancer, hypertension, ventricular arrhythmias, stage D2 metastatic carcinoma of the prostate, depression, diarrhea, infections, vasomotor symptoms of menopause, pain caused by osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, epilepsy, arrhythmia, obsessive-compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder, ulcerative colitis, salt and fluid retention, manic episodes of bipolar disorder, ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, ocular conditions, metastatic prostate cancer, arrhythmia, migraine headache, and enterocolitis caused by staphylococcus aureus.

