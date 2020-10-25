Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Position Decreased by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total transaction of $540,141.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,604.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

VRTX stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,715,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,633. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $189.35 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

