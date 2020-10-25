Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Friday, September 4th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of GNHAF stock opened at $131.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.13. Vifor Pharma has a one year low of $106.18 and a one year high of $193.15.

Vifor Pharma Company Profile

Vifor Pharma AG researches, develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent to treat symptomatic anaemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD); Venofer, a solution for iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; and Invokana to treat diabetic kidney disease.

